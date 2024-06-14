Jose A. Briones Buys 1,745 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $19,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

PFLT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

