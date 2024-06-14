Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jowell Global Trading Down 1.9 %
JWEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
About Jowell Global
