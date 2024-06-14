Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jowell Global Trading Down 1.9 %

JWEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

About Jowell Global

Featured Articles

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

