Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,684. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

