KeyCorp Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $165.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

