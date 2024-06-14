KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 844.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

