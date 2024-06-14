KickToken Price Reaches $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $16.70 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,855.69 or 1.00044780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012529 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00087649 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01898769 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $138.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.