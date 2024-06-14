Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 31st

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 672,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

