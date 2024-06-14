Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 33,213 shares.
Lakehouse Stock Down 4.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.
About Lakehouse
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lakehouse
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.