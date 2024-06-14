Landstar System Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 316 call options.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.80. 402,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

