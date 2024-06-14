LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Down 1.4%

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.71. 114,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 100,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of research firms have commented on LENZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($2.69). Equities analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 998,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Mccollum bought 31,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 525,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,784.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,889,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,621,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,313,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

