Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.48

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.48 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 92601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limbach

Limbach Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.