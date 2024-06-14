Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Buys 275,245 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,631,954 shares in the company, valued at $69,141,951.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGF-A traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 714,475 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

