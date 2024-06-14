Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Lisk has a market cap of $162.99 million and $5.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000745 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001264 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.