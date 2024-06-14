Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,720,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 1,715,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,280. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

