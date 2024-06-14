Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 633.67 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $260,666.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,570.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.