Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $17.10 Million Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Madison Avenue Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,716 shares during the quarter. Orion Office REIT comprises about 2.4% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 5.36% of Orion Office REIT worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 47.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 21.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 113,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 95,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,413. The company has a market cap of $192.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

