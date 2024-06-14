Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 15,222,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

