Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 103,070 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

