Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 195 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

