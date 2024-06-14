Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.43. 1,080,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $373.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.