Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT remained flat at $49.84 on Friday. 949,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,139. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

