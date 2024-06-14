Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 96,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

