Madison Wealth Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.08. 11,326,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,766. The stock has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

