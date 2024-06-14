Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $298,398.99 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $269,516.00.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,939. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

