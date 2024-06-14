Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sells 14,541 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $200,229.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 2,531,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.