Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance
Shares of MHNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.65.
