Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $653.90

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 653.90 ($8.33) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.42). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.30), with a volume of 45,519 shares traded.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 614.99. The company has a market cap of £310.27 million, a P/E ratio of 298.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Manchester & London Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 540.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manchester & London Company Profile

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.44), for a total value of £39,780 ($50,655.80). Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

