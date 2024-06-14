Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.75 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Maple has a market capitalization of $50.75 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.10 or 0.00019809 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

