Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 0.1 %

MEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,079. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.