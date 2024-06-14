McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $253.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.32. The company has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

