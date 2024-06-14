Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 346,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 10.98% of Methanex worth $349,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Methanex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Methanex Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $48.13. 199,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

