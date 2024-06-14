Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $9.40. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 16,794 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

