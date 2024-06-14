MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.29. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 79,193 shares changing hands.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

