Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 405,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The company has a market capitalization of £548,811.60 and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

