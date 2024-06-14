Michael D. Crowell Purchases 1,000 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The company has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $424,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

