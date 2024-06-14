Michelle D. Wilson Sells 65,829 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowlero Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 393,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 283.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356,485 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $3,145,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

