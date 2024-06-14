MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 86,402 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $21.43.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

