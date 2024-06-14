MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 2.1% Higher

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 13,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 70,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
