Mills Music Trust Plans Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:MMTRS)

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Mills Music Trust Price Performance
Shares of MMTRS remained flat at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. Mills Music Trust has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
About Mills Music Trust
