Mills Music Trust Plans Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:MMTRS)

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Mills Music Trust Price Performance

Shares of MMTRS remained flat at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. Mills Music Trust has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About Mills Music Trust

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

