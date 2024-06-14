Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,279,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Templates stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 2.64% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 54,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,808. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 984.38%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

