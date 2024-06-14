Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.95). 161,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 735,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.00).

Moonpig Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,532.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.17.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.