Morgan Stanley Boosts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $20.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after purchasing an additional 429,179 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

