Morgan Stanley Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $20.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of ET opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

