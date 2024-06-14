Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.
Mosaic Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.50.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic Capital
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.