Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Mr Price Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mr Price Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.41.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
