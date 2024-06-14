Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr Price Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Mr Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.