MSD Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,374 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. indie Semiconductor comprises about 0.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 1,841,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,720. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,973 shares of company stock worth $1,315,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

