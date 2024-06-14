MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Down 2.4%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 2,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
MustGrow Biologics Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.89.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.
