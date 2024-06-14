MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Trading 0.5% Higher

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.51. 13,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 25,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

