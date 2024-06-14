Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 17th (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 17th. Nano Nuclear Energy had issued 2,562,500 shares in its initial public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Nano Nuclear Energy’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

