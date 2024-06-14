Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 17th (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 17th. Nano Nuclear Energy had issued 2,562,500 shares in its initial public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Nano Nuclear Energy’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Shares of NNE stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.