Nano Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $136.14 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,127.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00642651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00117564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00258442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00074488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

